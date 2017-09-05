Bishop Olson, U.S. bishops stand by DACA recipients; Catholic Charities assisting with renewals

September 7, 2017

FORT WORTH — Bishop Michael Olson is united with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in denouncing the effects of President Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“The decision to rescind DACA is cruel and shortsighted,” Bishop Olson said Sept. 7. “Now is the time for Congress to act responsibly on comprehensive immigration reform to protect families vulnerable to separation and to provide for the just flourishing of our economic and common good.”

Bishop Olson added, “It is the appropriate responsibility of Congress to address the immigration system with reform that takes into account the reality of familial relationships, especially those of children and adolescents.”

Olson joined his voice with those of his brother bishops of Texas who jointly stated, “We denounce the termination of DACA. Under the program, more than 110,000 young adults brought to Texas as children received work authorization and reprieve from deportation. DACA youth contribute to the economy, serve honorably in our armed forces, excel in our schools and universities, minister in our churches, and volunteer in our communities.”

Nationwide, some 800,000 young people would be directly affected by the program’s cancellation.

Bishop Michael Olson

Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) officials note that DACA is the executive action issued by President Barack Obama in 2012. The order enables some immigrants who traveled to the U.S. as children to appeal to deferred action offered under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Such recipients are able to live in the U.S. lawfully, but are not granted the status of citizenship. Legal presence means that the person can live, work, and attend school without threat of deportation (unless they engage in unlawful behavior), but will not be eligible for many state and federal benefits.

As part of its immigration services, CCFW assists individuals in attaining DACA status, as well as guiding several through case management and on the path out of poverty. In Texas, 91 percent of DACA recipients are employed and paying taxes.

Bishop Olson asked Catholics and all people of North Texas to join him in urging the representatives in Congress who serve the population within the territory of the Diocese of Fort Worth to reform the immigration system that will, in part, enable the positive effects of DACA to continue.

“Please call and write the member of Congress, including our senators, who represents the people of your district,” Bishop Olson said. “It is time for Congress to work together on immigration to address the needs of so many people, including citizens and employers, who will otherwise be adversely affected by the termination of DACA.”

Members of Congress who serve the population within the territorial confines of the Diocese of Fort Worth and how to contact each is as follows:

Congresswoman Kay Granger

1701 River Run Suite 407

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Phone: 817-338-0909

Fax: 817-335-5852

Congressman Marc Veasey

6707 Brentwood Stair Rd., Suite 200

Fort Worth, TX 76112

Phone: 817-920-9086

Fax: 817-920-9324

Congressman Joe Barton

6001 W. Ronald Reagan Meml. Hwy., #200

Arlington, Texas 76017

Phone: 817-543-1000

Fax: 817-548-7029

Congressman Roger Williams

115 South Main Street, Suite 206

Cleburne, TX 76033

Phone: 817-774-2575

Fax: 817-774-2576

Congressman Mac Thornberry

2525 Kell Blvd., Suite 406

Wichita Falls, TX 76308-2829

Phone: 940-692-1700

Fax: 940-692-0539

Congressman Kenny Marchant

9901 E. Valley Ranch Pkwy., Suite 2060

Irving, Texas 75063

Phone: 972-556-0162

Fax: 972-409-9704

Congressman Michael Burgess

2000 South Stemmons Freeway, Suite 200

Lake Dallas, TX 75065

Phone: 940-497-5031

Fax: 940-497-5067

Senator John Cornyn

5001 Spring Valley Rd., Suite 1125E

Dallas, TX 75244

Phone: 972-239-1310

Fax: 972-239-2110

Senator Ted Cruz

Lee Park Tower II

3626 N. Hall St., Suite 410

Dallas, TX 75219

Phone: 214-599-8749

Fax: 202-228-0755

“We stand in solidarity with each of you with DACA status,” added Bishop Olson. “If you are uncertain of how this impacts you, our Catholic Charities is on standby to assist you.”

Though no new DACA applications will be accepted, DACA renewals are available to those whose work permits (EAD) expire on or before March 5, 2018. Any EAD (Employment Authorization Document) that expire after this date are not eligible for renewal. Applications that are eligible for renewal must be submitted by October 5, 2017. If you are eligible, please set up an appointment with Catholic Charities Immigration Services as soon as possible, which has opened up more appointments to accommodate as many people as they can.

"Our immigration program has served many of these young adults to file for DACA status," Catholic Charities Fort Worth officials said. "Though DACA is not a permanent solution, and does not allow them to access most public benefits like food stamps, this status has made a marked difference in their lives. With DACA, they are allowed to work, pay taxes, attend school, and move about freely in our communities without fear."

"In that spirit, we support legislation that promotes the principle of family reunification and respects the human dignity of immigrants."

Appointments must be made over the phone or in-person. To schedule an appointment over the phone, call 817-289-4399 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule in-person, come to Catholic Charities’ main campus at 249 West Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, 76115, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.