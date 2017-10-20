October 19, 2017

Adan and Catherine Saldana (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



FORT WORTH — According to Catherine Saldana, her participation in pro-life ministries “couldn’t have been more obvious.” Twelve years ago, she was praying that God would show her how He wanted her to serve Him. Leaving Mass with a fussy baby, she saw a poster for the Good Friday Rosary Vigil for Life and the light bulb went off.

Since then, she and her now 12-year-old son Adan participate in many pro-life activities, including 40 Days for Life. “Our voice is needed. Our prayers are needed,” said Saldana. “He [Adan] understands the reason we are out here.”

The two can be found on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood throughout the year, but especially between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, when they with other 40 Days for Life participants pray around the clock at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

This peaceful, prayerful vigil shows God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the facility. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at 40daysFortWorth.com.