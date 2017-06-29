Fr. Hathaway, Fr. Tatyrek named school chaplains

June 30, 2017

Father Keith Hathaway (left) and Father Matthew Tatyrek will serve as full-time Catholic school chaplains. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — For Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and Notre Dame Catholic School in Wichita Falls, Bishop Michael Olson’s pastoral appointments bring a full time chaplain to both campuses after several years’ absence. For Father Matthew Tatyrek and Father Keith Hathaway, the appointments provide new challenges and opportunities to enhance faith formation.



On July 1, Bishop Olson's appointments transition Fr. Tatyrek from parochial vicar at St. Michael Church in Bedford to Nolan and Fr. Hathaway from parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Church in Wichita Falls to Notre Dame.

Both said they look forward to their new assignments.



“I'll be director of campus ministry at Nolan overseeing the celebration of the sacraments including Mass and Reconciliation,” Fr. Tatyrek said. “The bishop asked me to think and pray about Nolan and I look forward to going where I'm needed. Where the Lord takes me.”



Fr. Tatyrek said he's familiar with many of Nolan's staff and faculty through previous interactions and looks forward to settling in and meeting the students in the upcoming school year.



Notre Dame, unlike Nolan, covers pre-K to 12th grade, bringing Fr. Hathaway an opportunity to minister to children of different ages.





“For the younger students this is a great opportunity to help lay the foundation and a chance for them to know their priest and experience Catholic faith in its fullness,” Fr. Hathaway said. “For the older students, many of whom begin to question things, I see my role as a credible witness for the truth of faith as formed by the challenges of our culture.”



Their roles, both said, includes shepherding students, staff, and families; fostering formation; and serving as the face of the Church on campus.



The presence and availability of a priest on campus plays a vital role within the overall mission of Catholic education, Fr. Hathaway said.





Superintendent of Catholic Schools Jennifer Pelletier agreed.



“Both fathers are well formed in faith and the right people to be in front of our children,” Pelletier said. “Especially our teens who will have questions.



“It's a blessing to have full-time chaplains at these schools as I believe it brings a deeper level of evangelization to the campuses. The students get access to the sacraments, the priests the joy of the vocation of priesthood. For the students and staff this makes familiarity with a priest part of their day, not just something they encounter on the weekend.”



Notre Dame Principal Michael Edghill said he's thrilled by Bishop Olson's appointments.



“I think this is the strongest move that can be made to reinforce the Catholic formation of our students,” Edghill said.