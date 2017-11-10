Moving past one-size-fits-all youth ministry

November 15, 2017

Eric Gallagher, director of Youth Discipleship and Evangelization for the Diocese of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, presents to youth ministers from across the Diocese of Fort Worth, at Good Shepherd Parish in Colleyville. (NTC photo/Matt Smith)

COLLEYVILLE — Small group models and prepackaged programs are helpful tools but hardly the final word when it comes to youth ministry, said Eric Gallagher, director of Youth Discipleship and Evangelization for the Diocese of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Gallagher discussed discipleship training and youth ministry with several youth ministers and volunteers from throughout the Diocese of Fort Worth on Nov. 4 at Good Shepherd Parish in Colleyville.

Instead, a big picture approach of discernment and parental involvement is required, he said.

Diocesan Director of Youth Ministry Jason Spoolstra said that message plays into the diocese’s theme of putting out into the deep.

“Youth ministers can’t do it all,” Spoolstra said. “It takes the whole parish. We’re all called to be humble and stay hungry. Let’s put out to the deep because then Christ will allow us to do amazing things through Him.”

Discipleship, in part, inspires us to pass on the gifts and knowledge we’ve received from God to others and in turn further develop relationships, Gallagher said. He listed potential reasons parents may not be involved, from simply not knowing the need exists to feeling their individual parish limits their ability to thrive in such programs. However, he concluded that it’s incumbent upon parents and the parishes to address such issues.

“[Youth ministers] are here to help parents raise their kids up in the faith, but they need to be engaged,” Gallagher said. “If they’re not, it’s not going to work.

“Parish youth ministers can’t figure everything out for our children. So there has to be this responsibility placed on the parents. But, [youth ministers and the parishes] also have to understand it’s going to take steps to get to that point.”

That, Gallagher said, involves discernment on the parts of all involved to determine the Holy Spirit’s will.

“We as a Church need to learn just to invite God in,” Gallagher said.

To that end, Gallagher employed examples of his own family and offered different approaches to youth ministry including cultivating space for children, youth ministers, and volunteers, to engage with the situations God permits in our lives.

“Our tendency is to say, ‘I know there’s a need. How can I fix it?’” Gallagher said. “But there’s a process to get from there’s a need to what’s my role in it? Because wrestling with those things is exactly how God changes our lives.”

Meg Pelzel of Good Shepherd agreed.

“We have to show [children] the right path to God so when they face hardships they have a foundation,” Pelzel said. “If they don’t see it in us, if we don’t speak it, they won’t hear it because the world’s messages are so opposite.”

The plan, Spoolstra said, is to begin the slow but necessary process of increasing parental involvement.

“It’s a lot easier for youth ministry to flourish in an atmosphere of discipleship,” Spoolstra said. “It’s giving ownership back to the parents. The Church teaches over and over that parents are the primary catechists and they’re the domestic church. So this is it — how do we serve the parents so that they and us are doing this together?”

That approach should also increase youth ministry participation, Spoolstra said.

“If you have fellow parents going to [other parents] saying, ‘Hey, my kid’s in this discipleship group and he or she has been changing and it’s amazing,’ that goes a lot further than just a youth minister approaching a parent and asking if their child might be interested in a program.”

Victoria Ramon, director of youth ministry at St. Ann Parish in Burleson, said a thirst for spiritual purpose led her to youth ministry and a desire to prepare young women for life ahead. Ramon characterized Gallagher’s presentation as spiritual and useful.

“God wants us to have fun and let Him do the heavy lifting while giving Him the space to let us know what He wants from us,” Ramon said.

Michelle Stavens, a youth minister at St. Andrew Parish in Fort Worth, praised Gallagher’s individual approach over the “typical textbook, video, one-size-fits-all approach.

“It’s more about meeting children where they are and walking the journey with them,” Stavens said. “They need us working together and partnering with parishes, parents, and schools to guide them and doing our parts for the salvation of their souls.”