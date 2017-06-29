Seeds of Faith: St. Junipero Institute offers faith growth through catechetical process

June 30, 2017

St. Junipero Serra (1713-1784) personifies the mission of his namesake soon-to-open Fort Worth Diocese institute, said Marlon De La Torre, director of evangelization and catechesis,

“He exemplifies the mission of evangelizing and instructing the faithful especially within the United States,” De La Torre said. “St. Serra was instrumental in establishing missions throughout California, which led to the development of the Camino Real, which simply means our journey to Christ.

“His missionary outreach reflects our local missionary outreach in the Diocese of Fort Worth.”

Registration for the new St. Junipero Serra Institute begins mid-July with classes scheduled to begin in October.

The objective, according to an outline of the program penned by De La Torre, is to “prepare the laity to be effective witnesses of the Gospel within our parish communities” through the application of a faithful and effective Gospel-rooted evangelization and catechetical process.

The program offers three levels, each requiring five courses to complete. Each course runs five to six weeks with one session per week on average. Participants must also write a two to three page catechetical reflection on courses taken and complete an exit requirement per course as determined by the instructor.

Each course costs $75 but limited diocesan, and in some cases parish, financial assistance is available.

A partial list of courses offered includes Biblical Foundations, the Seven Sacraments, and Church History.

The St. Junipero Institute also offers four ministerial track concentrations: New Evangelization and Adult Faith Formation, RCIA, and Youth Ministry.

The classes will be held at various parishes throughout the diocese.

“Initial classes will be in the group dynamic face-to-face,” De La Torre said. “Surveys show that people prefer organic interaction with the teachers. Of course, in this day of social media, we will probably look at some online courses in the future.”

The ideal candidates, De La Torre said, include those looking to get involved in parish ministry and/or those simply wanting to learn more about the faith.

Although different in approach, St. Junipero supersedes in some sense the diocese’s current Pope John Paul II Institute, which will be retired. JPII, a pastoral ministry, emphasized the “social justice outreach of the Church,” De La Torre said.

“St. Junipero was developed to be first an evangelization, catechetical, and doctrinal institute for formation, which would then direct our missionary outreach in a clearer, concise manner.”

New Institute, New Director

Paola Quintero-Araújo (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

Paola Quintero-Araújo, director of faith formation and catechist formation, will transition to serve as director of St. Junipero. The role of the new institute stretches beyond mere education, she said.

“It’s more than teaching,” Quintero-Araújo, said. “You also need to learn to be an effective witness of the Gospel as you’re representing the Church. This program gives guidance to help students grow but also explains diocesan guidelines that need to be followed and why those guidelines are in place.

“The classes are for those who want to learn more about the Church, but also to prepare the people who will be teaching these classes in the parishes. There’s a never-ending need for catechists and volunteers always. The pews are full but every year it’s a struggle to find people to teach the faith and the St. Junipero Institute gives people the tools to get more comfortable with doing that.”

Quintero-Araújo earned her master’s in theology with a concentration in catechesis from the University of Notre Dame. She previously served at St. Michael Parish in Bedford before assuming her current position.

“I hope the reception will be good for [St. Junipero] and that people open their hearts and minds to something new and the new challenges and opportunities it will offer. I love formation in the faith and see this as a great opportunity to empower people.”

Farewell to JPII

Father Carmen Mele (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

Father Carmen Mele, OP director of JPII, characterized that institute as a quality program that served the people well.

“I’m so grateful for the ministry that gave me the opportunity to work with such a large cross section of the diocese,” the Dominican priest said. “Spanish, English, Vietnamese, rich and poor, all people who were excited to serve their parishes as lay ministers.”

The JPII Institute concluded on a strong note, offering its final summer ministry conference from June 10-22.

Although he turns 70 in August, Fr. Mele said he’s not ready to retire just yet.

“I hope to do one more vigorous ministry before I retire,” Fr. Mele said. “I’ve always thought myself blessed to learn Spanish and hope to do Hispanic ministry part-time and participate in a mission to Latin America with myself and three other Dominican priests.”