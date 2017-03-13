Catholic Charities' WORN transitions to Tribe Alive

March 22, 2017

The sole provider for her eight children, this Tribe Alive artisan lives in Santiago, Chile, and is a master embroiderer. (Photo courtesy of Tribe Alive, Michael Newsted Photography)



FORT WORTH — They nurture their families. They shop in grocery stores. They attend church, and enjoy time with their friends.

The women artisans who have been a part of the Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) WORN social enterprise project for the past six years are much like other wives and mothers in their community.

“And yet, these women have suffered through so much pain, loss, and trauma,” said Katelin Cortney, communications and creative director for CCFW.

The artisans, refugees from horrific violence in countries such as Burma and Nepal, have found safety in North Texas. Working from home while caring for their children, they create beautiful and high-quality items such as scarves, bags, and jewelry.

“These are resilient, strong, and very hard-working women,” explained Cortney. “They want to earn an income, to be productive citizens. That’s why we at Catholic Charities are so excited about the next stage of growth for WORN.”

That growth has led to a brand-new partnership with Tribe Alive, a fast-growing, Fort Worth-based business that works with artisan partners from countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti, and India, employing impoverished women at fair trade wages.

“This partnership is very much in keeping with Catholic Charities’ commitment to dynamic organizational growth,” Cortney said. “Tribe Alive has such a similar mission, and they have built an amazing infrastructure and marketplace for these types of goods. We are so happy to move the project to an organization that can really help this form of outreach to grow.”

WORN, as of January 2017, is now known as Tribe Alive. Katie Sansom, an associate designer for Tribe Alive, explained that the organization’s mission is to build sustainable partnerships with marginalized groups in developing countries by connecting them to the global marketplace.

“We work to break the cycle of poverty by providing artisans with the tools, training, and support needed to reclaim their futures and to thrive,” she added.

“Every purchase made through Tribe Alive has a positive impact on a person’s life.”

Tribe Alive’s core values include contributing to community development, empowering women, providing safe and sustainable work, and practicing fair trade principles, said Sansom, adding, “We, like Catholic Charities, believe that employment is the best way to empower people with dignity.”

For more information about WORN’s transition in becoming a part of Tribe Alive, or to order unique handmade items on their website, visit ShopTribeAlive.com or email info@tribe-alive.com.