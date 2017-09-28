Don Wagner joins diocese as CFO

October 2, 2017

FORT WORTH — The Chief Financial Officer in any company, business, or diocese undertakes great responsibility and accountability to those around him.

In the Diocese of Fort Worth, the CFO administers diocesan finances under Bishop Michael Olson’s authority, protects Church assets, and works to understand the imminent financial needs of the diocese. New diocesan CFO Donald Wagner said these duties are accomplished “by committing to the highest standards of fiscal accountability and integrity.”

The Diocese of Fort Worth will welcome Wagner Oct. 1, as current CFO Mary Goosens steps down after more than two years of service to the diocese.

Wagner, who is currently the business manager at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller, joins the diocesan staff with great excitement, anticipation, and a readiness to apply his skillset to his new position.

“It is always a special opportunity to serve our bishop,” Wagner said. “I think I have experience that is a little bit different…and can be very helpful, not only to the people who I work with, but to the whole diocesan staff as we collaborate on projects.”

Wagner has several years of business and management experience within military, corporate, and parish settings. After graduating from Iowa State University with his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Administration, he served more than 10 years as an Army officer in both the United States and Europe. He held various command, leadership, and operational staff positions. Upon leaving the military, Wagner worked in the corporate world, taking on roles in management, customer service, sales, and profit loss and responsibility.

Wagner spent the past 20 years working as a parish business manager. He worked at St. Maria Goretti Parish in Arlington for 13 years, and then at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for seven. Wagner also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas.

Wagner looks forward to joining the diocesan team, adding that he “is not entering into something that is broken, but is vibrant and doing well.” He hopes to assist in diocesan growth.

“My challenge is to see how I can build on what is here and help the diocese continue to progress and move forward,” Wagner explained. “I want to…continue building the relationships we have with pastors and schools, and see how my staff can support them.”

Several St. Elizabeth Ann Seton staff members said that Wagner’s experience and work ethic will be of great value to the diocese as he enters his new position.

Xochitl Blanco, the parish’s religious education secretary, will miss Wagner’s “ability to listen and his humble attitude.” She said he made her feel like she was part of the SEAS family.

“Don’s leadership ability has been essential to my professional development,” she said. “His professionalism, experience, knowledge, and depth will allow him to excel in this position [as CFO] and he will be an excellent boost to the [diocesan] senior staff.”

Current CFO Mary Goosens also explained how Wagner will benefit the diocese. She said throughout the past two years, she has consulted with him on various diocesan matters and “trusted his insight on how changes made at the diocesan level would impact parishes and schools.”

“Most of my direct team members have worked with Don over many years, and appreciate his knowledge, professionalism and experience in the diocese,” Goosens said. “He is a fantastic fit for this job…I leave administration of the diocese in good hands!”