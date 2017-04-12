Retreat teaches hundreds of youth about the Eucharist, listening to God's call

April 26, 2017

Father Chris Crotty walks through the crowd with the Most Blessed Sacrament during a Eucharistic procession on the second day of the Source and Summit Retreat held at Nolan Catholic High School April 21-23. (NTC photo/Adrean Indolos)



FORT WORTH — It’s Saturday of Divine Mercy Weekend, and the hallways of Nolan Catholic High School are lined with students eating pizza, playing flip the bottle, and conversing with nuns wearing various forms of habits. Inside the basketball arena, brown-robed Franciscans chant quietly in a circle before the Most Blessed Sacrament.

This isn’t school as usual. This is Source and Summit.

For more than 20 years, this annual retreat — previously known as Youth 2000 — has offered youth in grades eight through 12 a chance to encounter Jesus more closely. Unlike other retreats, the Eucharist, the source and summit of the Catholic faith, is the focal point of the three-day event with Adoration ongoing the entire time.

“The Eucharist is what everything orients itself to,” said Jason Spoolstra, Director of Youth Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Worth. “Everything is centered on that principle. We want the youth who are bombarded with media and sports and the activities of life to take a few precious moments in their life each year to encounter the Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament.”

As lunch comes to an end, the noise of the hallways is counteracted by the quietness inside the arena, which has been transformed into a temporary chapel. The only noise comes from the hum of the air conditioning as candles flicker atop a wooden structure created as a symbol of the burning bush. On top, illuminated by a spotlight, sits a golden monstrance containing the Most Blessed Sacrament.

A few teens begin to filter in slowly and quietly. Their boisterous behavior left behind. Many of the young ladies cover their heads, and no one forgets to genuflect in respect to the presence of the Lord.

Father Christopher Crotty spoke to the students following their meal, sharing stories about growing up in San Diego, playing in a punk band, serving in the Navy during the Gulf War and how, in 1995, he entered religious life.

He also shared his experiences of God’s blessing throughout his life including the time an apparent gang rapped to him about Jesus at a shady gas station and how an entire restaurant sang Happy Birthday to a stranger after he decided to toss aside his bad mood and wish that stranger a happy and blessed birthday.

“When you’re living in God, God works,” he told the youth. “If we had that in the world 100 percent of the time, we wouldn’t have people chasing after each other with guns, or angry drivers. Anger is a vicious cycle. We can stop the cycle through mercy, loving each other, confessing our sins, and loving God.”

Source and Summit also included several small group sessions led by religious brothers and sisters from the Franciscan Friars Minor, Sisters of Life, Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, and the Dominican Sisters. One session in particular focused on vocational discernment.

“When I was your age I had big plans for my life,” Brother Joseph Maria told his group. “I can’t imagine being any happier in any other state of life.”

Brother Alphonsus Maria found his way to religious life after making the wrong friends in high school. During his junior year he starting asking himself how to fill the emptiness he felt.

More than 450 youth pray the Rosary during the second day of the Source and Summit Retreat, which took place from April 21-23. (NTC photo/Adrean Indolos)



“What would happen if I got rid of all that was sinful, really try to live according to what God wants from us,” he asked himself. “After thinking about that, a peace came over me. I felt a strength and excitement to see what that would be like… When I was with my friends, we’d have fun but then I’d feel like I was in a pit. This peace lasted.”

Words like these struck home for Michael Lara, a member of St. Patrick Cathedral who plans to enter into a year of discernment in 2018. He found the retreat especially interesting.

“Last night, after Adoration finished, I went around and started talking with the monks and sisters here and with Bishop [Michael] Olson,” Lara said. “It was enlightening.”

About 25 volunteers organized Source and Summit for the 350 youth who gathered from across the diocese, but it was the religious who had the biggest impact of the weekend.

“They do so much for the retreat,” Spoolstra said. “They set the tone. This year, with so many different orders, it allows the young people to see the different ways they can follow Christ. We discern our spouses — we go on dates and get engaged and it’s a whole process. It’s the same with religious life.”

Sister Josephine with the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary touched on this when she spoke to the youth. She said she felt a pull to find a husband and be a mother.

“But an inclination to be a bride and a mother does not always mean marriage,” she said describing how she is a bride of Christ.

For Sister Faustina Bianchi of the Sisters of Life from New York, it was an awe-inspiring moment in Europe that changed her life. Looking at the beauty of the land, she proclaimed she wanted to be part of that beauty.

“In that moment I knew God was asking me to give every single one of my desires to Him,” Bianchi said. “After I gave Him everything I could think of, I felt a stillness in my heart I have never felt before. I heard a voice inside me say ‘I want you for myself.’”

Corrinn Prechter, 15, attended Source and Summit with a Wise County group in hopes of finding a spiritual boost, and she deeply enjoyed stories shared by those in religious life.

“I think it’s really powerful the way they talk to us and teach us,” she said. “I think it’s great they are speaking on God’s behalf to help us grow spiritually. I love it.”