Renowned actor Alberto Mayagoitía to bring "Mi Cristo Roto" to Diocese of Fort Worth

March 8, 2017

FORT WORTH — Acclaimed Mexican actor Alberto Mayagoitía will perform Mi Cristo Roto (My Broken Christ) in both English and Spanish shows at the Brewer High School auditorium March 24 and March 25.

Father Manuel Holguin, parochial administrator of St. Peter the Apostle Church in White Settlement, arranged for Mayagoitía’s production this Lenten season after watching his performance once in Mexico and again, three years ago, at his own parish.

Fr. Holguin describes the play as a respectful reflection of how we can see the face of Christ in others, especially in those who struggle.

Adapted for the theater from the book by Father Ramon Cue, a Jesuit priest, the play begins with a priest bartering and purchasing a broken crucifix in a marketplace. Once home, he realizes just how damaged it is.

Alberto Mayagoitia will perform Mi Cristo Roto in Fort Worth on March 24 and 25. (Photo courtesy)

“Little by little he starts a conversation with Christ,” Fr. Holguin said. “Jesus Christ leads that priest to find his face in others, in humanity. The play is about healing, forgiveness, how we can find God in the other, the suffering Christ in others, the real Jesus.”

The timing of the production, taking place only two weeks prior to Holy Week, adds to its powerfulness, Fr. Holguin said.

“We appreciate the beauty of the crucifix, but very often we as Catholics sometimes forget the suffering Christ on the faces of others, the poor, the elderly, people with different capacities, the strangers, there are many faces,” he said. “We appreciate the beauty of Christ in the meadow, beautiful images of Christ, but we forget the real image of Jesus. That is the main message.”

Parishioners of St. Peter the Apostle are excitedly anticipating the show. Many of them were involved in the production three years ago at their parish and are well aware of its significance.

“The Hispanic population knows about it, and the English-speaking community is receiving it very well,” Fr. Holguin said.

Mayagoitía, who now lives in Austin, began his career in telenovelas in 1982 and appeared in several movies during the 1990s. His first production of Mi Cristo Roto took place in Los Angeles in 2002, and he found a deep connection to the story’s meaning following a heart attack that same year.

Since then, he has dedicated his life to the production, to furthering his spiritual journey, and to evangelizing others through his performance.

Show times for Mi Cristo Roto are Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. in English and 8:30 p.m. in Spanish; and Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. in English and 7:30 p.m. in Spanish. Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the St. Peter parish office.

Brewer High School is located at 1025 W. Loop 820 N, Fort Worth, TX 76108.

For more information, call 817-722-4980 or 817-246-3622.