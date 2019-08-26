Video evidence reveals "Mystical Rose" to be hoax

August 27, 2019

Security video from Loreto House



DENTON — In an August 26, 2019 statement, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and Bishop Michael F. Olson confirmed that video evidence reveals that apparitions of a purported female mystic who claims to receive messages from the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of “Mystical Rose — Our Lady of Argyle” are fabricated and false.

On July 27, 2019, the woman and others in a self-described “Dry Bones Ministry” were at Loreto House, a pro-life assistance center in Denton, for Eucharistic Adoration from 11 p.m. to midnight. Loreto House administrators reported that the woman claimed to experience that evening another apparition in a series of many apparitions. The woman told others that three roses found in various locations in the building were a miraculous “gift from Our Lady.”

Security video from Loreto House captured the woman surreptitiously dropping a rose to a classroom floor before the rose was “discovered” a few minutes later. Diocesan officials reviewed the security video provided by Loreto House administrators and verified that the rose “gift” and the so-called apparition were fabricated and not true.

At Bishop Olson’s request, the woman and the gentleman who organizes the “Dry Bones Ministry” scheduled a meeting with him for Friday, August 23. The woman later cancelled that appointment, saying she will be available “in the future” and requested the presence of Mr. Philip Gray, a canon lawyer.

Bishop Olson said, “I regret any scandal that these false claims of ‘Mystical Rose — Our Lady of Argyle’ have caused to the parishioners of St. Mark Catholic Church, within the Diocese of Fort Worth, and beyond. I ask that you pray for the healing and conversion of all involved in these matters that have brought about discord and disunity where there should be peace and communion. I am asking the clergy of our diocese to be especially aware of anyone who seeks guidance because of this scandal and to provide compassionate spiritual counseling.”

For individuals who have been hurt by the false apparition claims, the priests of Denton parishes, including Immaculate Conception, St. John Paul II, and St. Mark, are available for spiritual counseling, according to the diocese. Affected individuals from other areas of the region are encouraged to contact their pastor for assistance.