Ready, set, hut! Robert Molyet named Athletic Director for diocese

August 11, 2017

NTC photo/Juan Guajardo

FORT WORTH — Robert Molyet has taken the helm of sports in the diocese as Athletic Director for the Diocese of Fort Worth, bringing more than three decades of experience to the position.

"This is a new position in the diocese, which is very exciting," Molyet said. "As the Athletic Director, my job is to build an athletic program that is in partnership with parents and guided by our Catholic teachings and virtues."

He said he wants to build a program that will "help develop every aspect of the child – the religious, moral, social, intellectual, and physical development."

Molyet has a long history in education and athletics.

He was head football coach and assistant athletic director at Xavier College Prep, in Palm Desert, California before coming to the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Before that, he worked for 16 years at Dallas Jesuit as assistant football coach, head track and field coach, and assistant athletic director.

He said the post with the diocese had a natural attraction.

"I had been looking for an athletic director's position within a Catholic institution and saw this job posted," he said. "I was really intrigued after speaking to Superintendent Jennifer Pelletier and Bishop [Michael] Olson about their vision and how I could be a part of helping them achieve that vision."

He said he's looking forward to the challenges the job entails.

"The diocese is so large and really growing, so the challenges are ever changing, and that makes the job an adventure," he said. The diocese has 20 schools.

"Young people and coaches haven’t changed that much in my 36 years; coaches want to win and athletes want to have fun and see improvement in what they are trying to accomplish," Molyet said. "However, society's views on athletics have changed over the years and the challenge will be keeping a balance and creating a culture that puts athletics in proper perspective."

He said the goal always is "to be our very best and to win, but the purpose of athletics is to help develop well-rounded young men and women who can make a difference in this world."

He said coaches will be measured on their ability to mold the youth of the diocese into men and women of great character.