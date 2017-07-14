Sister Frances Evans, CCVI, trailblazing religious and 'baseball nun,' dies at 90

July 22, 2017

Sister Frances Evans, CCVI, during her 2013 Diamond Jubilee at St. Andrew Parish. (NTC photo/Donna Ryckaert)

Editor’s Note: This story contains information from North Texas Catholic archives.

FORT WORTH — Sister Frances Evans, CCVI, affectionately known as one of the “Rangers Nuns” died in Fort Worth on Friday.

The 90-year-old nun would have turned 91 on July 31. She is the last Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word [CCVI] to serve in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. July 28 at St. Andrew Parish in Fort Worth.

Sister Frances Evans gave 64 years of her life to religious and trailblazing work, spending decades as a medical technician in San Antonio, Amarillo, and later in Fort Worth at St. Joseph Hospital. She later became its first director of social services after helping start up its social work department. She considered her work and ministering to cancer patients as one of her proudest achievements.

Looking back on a blessed life of service at her 2013 Diamond Jubilee, she said, “God Himself has worked though me. I don’t do anything.”

Though she stopped doing hospital work in recent years and resided in an assisted living community, Sister Francis still lived by a motto that applied to her love of ministry and baseball: “never, ever quit.”

“You don’t ever quit a ministry,” she told the NTC in 2016. “We’re always doing ministry … I try to use everything I have.”

Along with her close friend Sister Maggie Hession, CCVI, who died in 2013, she earned the distinction of being one of the most famous Texas Rangers baseball fans in the nation. The pair of “baseball nuns” cheered on the Rangers at every home game since the team’s first opening day — garnering the attention of other fans, executives, athletes, and media. The pair also attended three playoff games and, in the early 1990s, got hits off former Texas Rangers pitcher and president, Nolan Ryan, during a Rangers fantasy camp.

Sister Frances in a 2015 photo. (Facebook.com)

“There was no more loyal and passionate Rangers’ fan than Sister Frances, who began attending games when the franchise moved to Arlington in 1972 and were still coming to Globe Life Park over the last several years,” the Texas Rangers said in a July 22 statement.

“She was joined by her dear friend, Sister Maggie Hession, who passed away in November 2013, for most of that span and the two became close acquaintances to club executives, managers, coaches, players, and everyone connected with the Rangers who had the fortune to know them,” the statement added.

Born on July 31, 1926 in Temple, Sister Frances graduated from Corsicana High School and went on to receive her degree in laboratory technique from Gradwhol School in St. Louis. She earned her master’s degree in Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans.

It was while Sister Frances was a lab technician at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio that she first met the CCVI sisters – as an Episcopalian.

“Then a friend invited me to Mass,” she said. “My curiosity was aroused and I did a lot of reading” before becoming Catholic and joining the order in 1950.

The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word were founded in Texas in 1866, ministering to the faithful in the areas of health care, education, and spiritual and pastoral ministry. More than 300 CCVIs continue the charism of their order in various countries.