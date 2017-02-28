Bishop Olson dedicates new St. Thomas the Apostle church

December 29, 2016

St. Thomas the Apostle parishioners gather outside their new church as they wait for the start of the dedication Mass and consecration on Dec. 17. (Photo by Ben Torres/NTC)

FORT WORTH — St. Thomas the Apostle parishioners expressed both joy and sadness as they walked into their new church at 5969 Bowman Roberts Road in Fort Worth for the first time.

A crowd of 1,000 people turned out December 17 to witness Bishop Michael Olson consecrate the altar and walls of the cruciform-shaped sanctuary that took six years of planning and fundraising to build.

“My father would have loved to see this,” said Bill Vosberg whose parents, the late Linus and Dorothy Vosberg joined St. Thomas when they moved to the area in 1968.

The longtime usher and 4th degree Knight of Columbus admitted to experiencing mixed emotions about leaving the intimate worship space provided by the original church on Azle Avenue.

“I loved our old church and I’m happy the new one looks so much like it,” Vosberg added optimistically. “We had a lot of history with that church but we’re going to make some new history at this church. It’s beautiful.”

Before leading the congregation in a prayer of dedication and then anointing the altar and walls with holy chrism, Bishop Olson reminded parishioners that a church is not just a building, space, or place where people congregate as individuals.

“What makes a church is the celebration of the Eucharist — the offering of the Mass,” he emphasized. “That consecrates not just the place, but first and foremost all of us who come together here.”

A church building is a symbol of Christ’s sacrifice and our faithfulness to Him. The new, larger church should energize St. Thomas parishioners to share their faith, the bishop suggested.

Parishioners receive a special blessing with a sprinkling of holy water from Bishop Michael Olson during the dedication Mass for St. Thomas the Apostle’s new church in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ben Torres/NTC)

“As his Church, his pilgrim people, and as Catholics, we are given a responsibility to evangelize the world and show people Christ the Redeemer. Share with them the truth of the Gospel that has saved us,” he implored. “Invite them, bring them to full participation in the unconditional love that He offers us on a daily basis.”

During the sacred ritual, Bishop Olson covered the altar with holy chrism making it a symbol of Christ, “the Anointed One.” Incense was then burned on the marble surface signifying Christ’s sacrifice and the people’s prayers rising to heaven.

St. Thomas sacristan Mary Ann Krivanek and Rose Francis wiped the chrism from the altar and dressed it in fresh linens before the lights in the sanctuary were turned on to remind those present that Christ is “a light to enlighten all nations.” The congregation greeted the illumination with rousing applause.

Built on a 31-acre site in northwest Tarrant County, the 20,285 square foot sanctuary seats 1,040 — a sizable increase from the much smaller church that could accommodate 200 congregants. A 152-seat chapel, fellowship space, and a stone baptismal fount near the church entrance are part of the design. Phase I of the construction project also includes an administration building on the property.

Land for the new church was purchased in June 2010 and contractors from M&F Litteken Co. began work after a November 8, 2014 groundbreaking ceremony.

“There have been so many delays with this project — weather, building permits, all those kinds of things. Thank goodness has finally happened,” enthused Gary Fragosso, assistant director of finance/property management for the Diocese of Fort Worth.

With a weekly Mass attendance of more than 1,000 people, St. Thomas parish handled space limitations by sending worshippers to an adjacent parish hall where they could participate in the Mass via audio/visual transmission. Since the Azle Avenue location was insufficient for expansion, the decision was made to purchase a parcel of land that could meet the needs of a growing faith community.

“This area (northwest Tarrant County) needed a church. It’s an area that’s been underserved and we were lucky to find something like this,” Fragosso said referring to the expanse of property near Saginaw, Marine Creek, and Lake Country neighborhoods. “The land around here is filling up quickly with homes. It’s going to be a very good opportunity for St. Thomas’ growth and expansion.”

Father Mathew Kavipurayidam, TOR, is the ninth pastor to serve St. Thomas since Czechoslovakian immigrants, who settled in the area, founded it in 1937. Addressing the congregation before the final blessing, the pastor thanked God, the diocese, former pastors, and constant prayer, sacrifice, and hard work for “making the dream of our people come true. All these years, the parishioners of St. Thomas have contributed to the building fund, a second collection every month, made pledge payments, and supported fundraisers to make the reality of this new church possible.”

Azle High School senior Jacqueline Gonzalez is looking forward to celebrating Mass at the new location, which she says will allow the church community to grow.

“I've been a member of St. Thomas since I was born. I was baptized there I did my confirmation there, but seeing it grow makes me happy,” said the 17-year-old. “We’ve been wanting a new church for a long time.”