Stephen Hauck and John Martin ordained to the priesthood

May 22, 2017

Fr. Stephen Hauck and Fr. John Martin bless the congregation at the end of the ordination Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral. Several hundred faithful came out to witness the ordination. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — Eleven-year-old Aidan Hauck expressed what others were feeling as they gathered inside St. Patrick Cathedral on May 20 for the ordination of Stephen Hauck and John Martin to the priesthood.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” said the young nephew of one of the ordinands. “I’ll remember it as an amazing day.”

Anticipation grew as friends and family filled the historic cathedral in downtown Fort Worth to witness Bishop Michael Olson confer the sacred rite of Holy Orders during a Mass concelebrated with other priests from the diocese.

The ordination ceremony culminated years of prayer, discernment, and personal discovery for both men who enjoyed successful careers before entering the seminary.

Hauck, 35, was a computer programmer prior to beginning his studies for the priesthood in 2006. The son of Vicki and Gerald Hauck, he spent his adolescence with five siblings in Arlington and was a member of St. Maria Goretti Parish.

A convert to Catholicism, Martin, 54, spent nine years as a U.S. Marine before returning to Texas where he joined St. John the Apostle Parish and worked at Bell Helicopter for 22 years. His parents, J.W. and Darlene Martin, are deceased but his sister, Mary Newman, and her husband, David, attended the ordination.

“I’m excited and very proud of my brother,” said Newman, who wasn’t surprised when her brother announced his vocation to the priesthood. “He always attended church and that made him happy. I think my parents would be very proud today.”

Gerald Hauck was “overjoyed and very honored” that his son’s ordination day had finally arrived.

“We’ve been waiting almost 11 years and now it’s happening,” the father said.

The Haucks are a service-oriented family and count a police officer, Marine, homeschooling mother, and nurse practitioner among its members.

Helping others was a message “conveyed, accepted, and encouraged,” the elder Hauck explained. “A vocation is important and we certainly were not going to stand in the way of the word of God. He [Stephen] was groomed to accept the calling.”

Fr. Nghia Nguyen lays hands on Stephen Hauck and prays over him during the ordination Mass on May 20 at St. Patrick Cathedral. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



Worshippers were riveted to the front of the cathedral as the Liturgy of Ordination began. Diocesan Vocation Director Father James Wilcox presented the candidates to the bishop who accepted them, on behalf of the Church, with the words, “we choose these men, our brothers, for the Order of the Priesthood.” His declaration was greeted with thunderous applause from the congregation.

In the homily that followed, Bishop Olson reminded the transitional deacons the priesthood is not a career or form of self-identification.

“Your priestly vocation is an act of Christ’s generous love for you and for his people, the Church,” he told them. “Christ’s choice is trustworthy and it is decisive in offering you a particular share in his mission.”

Being anointed on the head with chrism at Baptism and Confirmation marks us as belonging to Christ and each other as sons and daughters of the Church. The ordination rite involves a deeper belonging and requires another anointing with chrism to bring about sacramentally the permanence of Christ’s call to a priestly vocation.

“Dear sons, your hands are to be anointed with chrism. This anointing of your hands makes them belong to Christ as his hands,” the bishop emphasized.

He cautioned them to never forget that Christ’s hands healed the sick, cleansed the leper, imparted mercy, washed the feet of the disciples, and offered the bread and wine at the Last Supper, thereby instituting the Eucharist.

“Use these hands well,” the prelate urged. “Offer the sacrifice of the Mass daily with them. Absolve sinners with them. Baptize and mark new members of his Church by using chrism with them. Bless his people and comfort the afflicted with them.”

Fr. John Martin is vested with the stole and chasuble by his fellow priests on May 20, 2017 at St. Patrick Cathedral. (NTC photo/Juan Guajardo)



After the candidates promised obedience to the bishop and his successors, they prostrated themselves in front of the altar, symbolizing their total commitment to God and ministry. The visual impact of the moment was heightened by the rhythmic chant of the Litany of the Saints sung by the congregation.

The most solemn element of the ordination rite followed as Bishop Olson laid his hands on the heads of ordinands — a gesture repeated by other priests present at the liturgy — to invoke the power of the Holy Spirit. A Prayer of Consecration was recited for the newly ordained who were then vested with a stole and chasuble by priests who played a significant role in their vocation.

Father Hauck and Father Martin then returned to the altar where Bishop Olson anointed their hands with holy chrism marking them as priests forever.

Parishioners from across the diocese traveled to Fort Worth to watch the seminarians they grew to know and love ordained as priests.

Julie Holloway brought her children Molly and Kaleb to the Mass. Both altar servers, the youngsters became acquainted with the future priests when they worked with Father Tom Kennedy at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Pilot Point.

“They served Mass with both seminarians and we talked about how important today is,” said Holloway, a religious education instructor. “We wanted to show our support for them.”