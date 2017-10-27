Energize and engage: A look at the V Encuentro process in the Fort Worth Diocese

November 3, 2017

Director of Hispanic Ministries Joel Rodriguez (standing) helps lead a V Encuentro workshop at Holy Name of Jesus Parish. (NTC photo/Adrean Indolos)



FORT WORTH — The people who gathered inside the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish hall in Fort Worth this summer represent the rich diversity found in the diocese’s Hispanic community.

Energetic high school teens, young professionals, active senior citizens, and hard-working immigrants came together for a meeting of V Encuentro — what the bishops are saying is the largest evangelization effort in U.S. history.

An initiative of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, V Encuentro (fifth Encounter in English) will discern the needs, thoughts, aspirations, and faith practices of the fast-growing population of Hispanic and Latino Catholics in the nation.

The goal? To find ways in which the U.S. Church can better serve the Hispanic community and prepare Hispanics so they can better respond to the New Evangelization. Organizers hope the end result will encourage leadership, increase vocations, and inspire young people to embrace the Church.

More than half of millennial Catholics, born in 1982 or later, identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to a study commissioned by U.S. bishops. Reaching out to this demographic is a priority because young Hispanics will have an impact on shaping the future of the Catholic Church in America.

“I’m excited about this program. The faith of Hispanic people here is strong so we have to pass that faithfulness on to the next generation,” said Carlos Espinoza, who leads one of two V Encuentro classes in Spanish at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Albert Rios, a middle school religious education teacher, facilitates similar discussions centered on the V Encuentro theme, “Missionary Disciples: Witnesses of God’s Love,” with English-speaking parishioners.

Young Hispanics have a lot of questions and are often confused about faith issues, Espinoza added. He counsels married parishioners along with his wife, Maria.

“It’s important to make sure their faith is solid. So many families are in crisis today,” he explained. “Encuentro will help us find solutions to help them and involve the next generation.”

V Encuentro is a four-year process that begins at the grassroots level in parishes and concludes with a national conference hosted by the Diocese of Fort Worth in September 2018. Before delegates from across the country converge at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, representatives will study and review recommendations and findings that emerge from local conversations at diocesan and regional meetings. Results will be published in a working document after the National Encuentro.

Approximately 5,000 parishes are part of the process with 35 from the Diocese of Fort Worth.

Joel Rodriguez, diocesan director of Hispanic Ministries, expects V Encuentro to build unity and integrate more Hispanics into the Church. The first Encuentro, held in 1972, helped acquaint the Church with Hispanics moving into the U.S.

“This is the fifth one,” he pointed out. “Today, it’s been petitioned by the USCCB in order to understand the generations of Hispanics in the U.S., to know their needs but also the gifts they bring to the Church. As Catholics who happen to be Hispanic, we come with a colorful culture and background. We come to serve.”

V Encuentro asks participants to act as missionaries by bringing the Gospel message to the peripheries of Church and society — the vulnerable, excluded, and fearful. That includes second, third, and fourth generations Hispanics as well as immigrants.

“The peripheries in 1972 were factories and agricultural workers. Today it’s professionals,” Rodriguez added. “They’ve assimilated into North American culture yet haven’t let go of their Hispanic heritage and culture. The Church wants to understand how it can pastor and serve them.”

The English-speaking V Encuentro group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. (NTC photo/Donna Ryckaert)

Many young adult Hispanics are joining the ranks of Americans who reject any organized religion. Researchers refer to them as the “nones.”

Furthermore, new immigrants — coming not just from Mexico, but Central and South America — are also contributing to the changing face of the American Church.

V Encuentro addresses this trend, the director said.

“The Catholic liturgy is beautiful and perfect. What we need to understand better is how can we communicate this to our young adults,” he continued. “How can we communicate God’s mercy and love through the liturgy so they participate more and not feel excluded?”

Energizing young people is important but only one aspect of V Encuentro, according to Nelcy Cardenas, an Immaculate Heart of Mary youth minister.

“That’s why our pastor asked people from a variety of backgrounds — Eucharistic ministers, liturgical ministers, parish organizations — to get involved so we can address the needs of everybody,” she explained.

Generationally, Hispanics are different and their priorities reflect that reality.

“Our culture is different depending on whether you’ve been here a while or just arrived,” observed the retreat organizer. “We have to find a balance to help every parishioner.”

Celso Duran heard about the Encuentro movement long before he was invited to attend a session at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Fort Worth. He believes encouraging others to become more involved in the Church is the duty of every Catholic.

“The Church needs so much help and having these meetings will convince others to participate more,” the catechist said, explaining the work of a missionary disciple.

“That’s our job as Catholics.”

The conversations he has with young Hispanic adults help him understand why so many 20-somethings fall away from the faith.

“I have talked to many young people and it’s amazing the things they believe about the environment and politics. They believe everything except the [teachings of the] Catholic Church,” he said emphatically.

Their attitude is “seeing is believing.”

“We have to allow them to ‘see’ Jesus Christ,” he added. “As Christians, we have to make Him present. We have to make sure they can ‘see’ Him through us.”

Although V Encuentro discussions focus on strengthening the Hispanic/Latino presence in the Church, all U.S. Catholics in faith communities are invited to participate, and all Catholics are expected to be impacted in a positive way.

A small group from St. Maria Goretti Parish in Arlington meets twice a month to read the study guide and share insights about bringing people back into the faith. Father Dennis Gang, TOR, leads the sessions.

“Right now Encuentro is for the Hispanic community but lessons learned can help other church groups,” suggested Alex Benavides, an SMG parishioner and active St. Vincent de Paul Society volunteer.

“We should all be concerned with helping others who have gone astray. After all, we are all children of God.”