All Saints' Father Stephen Jasso: Be close to God in the face of tragedy

October 20, 2017

The destroyed dome of Our Lady of Angels Church is seen Sept. 24 following the Sept. 19 earthquake in Mexico City. (CNS photo/Carlos Jasso, Reuters)



FORT WORTH — Fear can paralyze us in the face of tragedy, but being close to God gives us the strength to move forward and help our brother in need. That is the reaction Father Stephen Jasso, TOR, pastor of All Saints Parish in Fort Worth, witnessed not once, but twice during the most devastating earthquakes that have affected Mexico in the last 100 years.

Fr. Jasso, who was then director of the Priestly Formation House in Mexico for his religious order, experienced the earthquake in 1985. Coinciding with a priestly trip exactly 32 years later, he again felt the trembling of Mexican soil during a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that affected the states of Puebla, Morelos, and Mexico City on September 19.

“The earthquake was very strong, all the buildings were rocking... everyone was coming out to the street from the surrounding buildings,” said Fr. Jasso. But “at exactly 1:14 p.m. began the real earthquake, it was really serious,” he said, explaining that he was in the first of four floors of a building that houses the Divine Providence Church in the Colonia del Valle, where two out of the 38 buildings that collapsed in an area of three blocks were located.

Fr. Stephen Jasso, TOR.

In the face of pain and suffering, “the generosity of Mexican youth” has been the hope to get out of “the rubble,” says the native of Waco, Texas born to Mexican parents. From a taxi, Fr. Jasso was able to watch several young people carrying backpacks and with shovels in hand, determined to help at the disaster zone.

Grateful to God for “still being alive,” Fr. Jasso assured that he knows these are natural disasters and that “God has not created the world to destroy it, but to bring it to a state of perfection,” and far from feeling afraid or weak, he feels his faith strengthened.

“When you are in good standing with God, you worry about others. You worry about your brother,” he said. “The Mexican youth, that’s what they did, helping without excuses, removing pieces of brick and concrete. What a wonder, such generous people!”

The 83-year-old Franciscan priest had been at the Mexican capital since September 18 for a Mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mexican Province of the Third Regular Order of Saint Francis. The day after his arrival he had two planning meetings for fundraising events for Franciscan vocations; that’s precisely the day of the destructive earthquake.

At All Saints Parish in Fort Worth’s North Side, a special collection is planned at every Sunday Mass in October to assist the victims of recent natural disasters. Sunday, October 8, was for Puerto Rico, and Sunday, October 15, for Mexico. Also on Oct. 7-8, Bishop Michael Olson asked parishes across the diocese to take up a special collection to support the reconstruction and humanitarian needs of victims of the Mexico earthquake and Hurricane Maria.

Fr. Jasso’s invitation is that, in the face of tragedies like this, to live prepared for the future while keeping a good relationship with God, to live without fear, and to act for the good of others. “The call is urgent and you go, because it is God who calls you to help your brothers and sisters.”