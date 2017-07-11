Sacred Heart Church in Muenster celebrates 175 years of vocations

July 11, 2017

Father Kyle Walterscheid; Sister Roberta Hesse, SSMN; Sister Francesca Walterscheid, SSMN; and Father Ken Robinson, flanked by the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard (photo courtesy John Shiffer)



MUENSTER —Sacred Heart Church in Muenster celebrated 175 years of vocations in their parish community last month. Three natives of Muenster were honored: Father Kyle Walterscheid (15 years); Sister Roberta Hesse, SSMN (65 years); Sister Francesca Walterscheid, SSMN (70 years). Also honored was the current pastor of Sacred Heart, Father Ken Robinson (25 years).

All of the honorees attended Sunday morning Mass June 4, followed by a celebration in the Sacred Heart Community Center. The local Knights of Columbus Council and Catholic Daughters of America Court jointly hosted the event attended by more than 400 people. Each of the honorees was presented with a quilt made by the women of Sacred Heart Church.

Fr. Walterscheid currently serves as pastor of St. John Paul II University Parish in Denton. Sr. Hesse has spent the majority of her religious life as a missionary in Africa, and Sr. Walterscheid taught for many years in Texas and California. The religious women currently live in Fort Worth at the Our Lady of Victory Center.