Grateful recipient becomes Christmas Angels donor

October 23, 2017

Helpful elves from Holy Trinity Catholic School in Grapevine organized the school's Christmas Angels toy drive in 2016. Each year, about 650 children receive gifts through the Christmas Angel program. (Photo courtesy of CCFW and HTCS)



FORT WORTH — For one Keller resident, mention of the Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW) Christmas Angels program brings a flood of memories and emotions.

“Taylor,” a 22-year-old nurse, said she is grateful she and her husband are financially stable and will be able to provide a Christmas meal and gifts for their young son this year. She added that because of her own life experience, she will be participating as a donor and volunteer in CCFW’s Christmas Angels and Thanksgiving Bag programs during the upcoming holiday season.

“I’m forever grateful to Catholic Charities for all that they do,” said Taylor, a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller. “I’ll never forget how they helped us when we needed them most.”

Taylor was a teenager when her father died suddenly, and she, her mother, and her two preschool-age siblings were soon facing a bleak holiday season. “Through the Christmas Angels program, I was given a bicycle and a winter jacket,” she recalled. “My little sisters received toys, warm clothes, and shoes. My mom just cried and cried; she was so relieved and grateful.”

John Elwell, who serves as CCFW’s Volunteer Groups and In-Kind Services Manager, said CCFW is already working to coordinate their annual winter outreach programs. The agency is asking individuals, families, and groups to donate and volunteer for the benefit of needy families residing within the Diocese of Fort Worth.

“Our goal is to get parishes of the diocese involved in our many volunteer and donation opportunities, particularly in our seasonal programs,” said Elwell. “The needs are great. We hope to provide approximately 200 bags of non-perishable items through our Thanksgiving Bag program, which includes items such as boxed stuffing and potatoes, canned vegetables, and cranberry sauce.”

Help is needed in gathering the items through individual donations and food drives in churches, schools, and workplaces, said Elwell. “We also welcome volunteer assistance in assembling and distributing the bags,” he added.

Later in the season, individuals, groups, and families can participate in the Christmas Angels program. “Donors can obtain a needy child’s Christmas list, and bring the items to us by Dec. 11,” said Elwell. “We need volunteers to join us on Catholic Charities’ Fort Worth campus the week of Dec. 11-15, which is when we will be organizing and distributing the gifts.”

For more information, email jelwell@ccdofw.org or call 817-534-0814.