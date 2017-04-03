Jeff Hensley retires as editor, leaves behind legacy

April 21, 2017

Jeff Hensley

FORT WORTH — After almost 30 years of producing one of the country’s most respected diocesan newspapers and magazines, Jeff Hensley, editor of the North Texas Catholic, retired March 31.

Many writers and readers of the publication who consider the Catholic journalist a mentor, teacher, advisor, and friend recently reflected on Hensley’s legacy.

“I am grateful for the many years of servant-leadership offered by Jeff Hensley in his role as editor of the North Texas Catholic,” Bishop Michael Olson said. “Jeff has always striven successfully to provide an outstanding and well-written newspaper, recognized with many national awards.

“Yet, at the heart of this work has been Jeff’s understanding of reporting the news of the Diocese of Fort Worth as a ministry of evangelization, marked by joy and clarity of expression. His ministry has taken us forward as Church leaders in the area of online communication.”

Former NTC correspondent and Word to Life columnist Jean Denton called the North Texas Catholic a blessing to the people of the Diocese of Fort Worth.

“But I don’t know if they realize how much Jeff is the reason it’s a blessing,” says the creator of The Flock cartoon series featured in the NTC. “He was uniquely gifted to produce this paper — by his abilities as an editor, his wonderful sense of visual presentation, and his enormous desire to constantly tell the story of the Church and individuals daily living out the Gospel of Jesus in both large and small ways.”

A convert to Catholicism, Hensley became editor of the NTC in October 1988. During his tenure, the newspaper transitioned from publishing twice a month to once a month and eventually was redesigned to become a full color magazine. It also enjoys an increasingly rich web presence.

An award-winning columnist, Hensley created the Word to Life series as a way to provide reflection on Scripture through real life experiences. With commentary provided by several writers, including himself, the feature was syndicated by the Catholic News Service (CNS) from 1997 to 2017. Hensley also found time to serve on the Catholic Press Association (CPA)/CNS Liaison Committee representing Texas diocesan publications and is currently a member of the CPA board of directors.

“Ultimately, Jeff’s biggest contribution to the Catholic press cannot be measured in numbers or lists,” said Maria Scaperlanda, a longtime NTC freelancer and author. “No task was too small for his help. Whatever he does is always offered with a positive, often humorous attitude and done in a deeply spiritual, prayerful perspective.”

Scaperlanda met Hensley as a young writer in her 20s and credits much of her success in journalism to him.

“He did for me what I know he’s done with countless others. He helped me dream bigger!” she said. “He encouraged me to write and write often for him and others. And he took the time not only to edit what I turned in but also to tell me why his edits were right.”

Scaperlanda is one of the many writers who earned Catholic Press Association awards for work published in the NTC under Hensley’s leadership. During the past 20 years, the NTC consistently won awards in a variety of categories.

“Every year we’ve entered, we’ve won something and that’s due to the excellence of the writers I chose,” Hensley explained. “They are the secret to the success of the many changes we’ve made.”

Nothing gave the seasoned editor more joy than watching someone earn a CPA award for the first time.

“I’m proud of the fact we’ve won in so many categories,” he added. “That indicated we were excellent in lots of different ways.”

Several recent awards were garnered for articles celebrating the Year of Consecrated Life declared by Pope Francis in 2013.

“He wanted to make the Year of Consecrated Life special in our diocese,” recalled Sister Yolanda Cruz, SSMN, delegate for women religious in the diocese. “His idea was to let people know the value of the religious congregations serving here.”

Writers were assigned stories highlighting the different religious congregations and their contributions during the long project.

“He put so much time into it and the result was such a beautiful presentation,” Sr. Yolanda said appreciatively. “Thanks to the coverage he gave these orders, we know how wonderful they are. He did everything he could to make us visible and alive to the Church.”

The journalist put the same care and sincerity into other aspects of his work, added Sr. Yolanda, who described her friend as kind, spiritual, and dedicated person.

“The love he has for his ministry, family, and the people he serves just shines right through.”

Hensley’s impact on the Catholic press had a rippling effect not only in North Texas but across the state and nationally. Two former NTC associate editors, Jordan McMorrough and Tony Gutierrez, secured prominent positions in the Catholic media. McMorrough is the director of communications for the Diocese of San Antonio and Tony Gutierrez was named editor of The Catholic Sun in Phoenix two years ago. NTC columnist Kathy Hamer Beck is nationally syndicated and Jean Denton said her syndicated cartoon series “would never have gotten off the ground without Jeff’s encouragement.”

“‘There are so many of us out there who are what we are because of Jeff Hensley. He showed us what it means to be a good Catholic editor and a good Catholic journalist,” Gutierrez said.

Whether dealing with freelancers, office staff, or colleagues at The Catholic Center, the NTC editor’s pastoral touch made people feel appreciated and included.

“I now try to use that approach myself,” said The Catholic Sun editor. “Jeff is a faithful Catholic man I look up to on how to live my life.”