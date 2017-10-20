Diocese program and federal regulations aim to curtail payday lending abuses

October 20, 2017

According to the director of Texas Appleseed's Fair Financial Services Program, payday loan companies succeed when their borrowers fail. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



FORT WORTH — The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops (TCCB) and Diocese of Fort Worth officials applauded recent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) restrictions on payday lending and auto title loan lending companies, calling them an important step toward curbing abuses against borrowers.

Catholic leaders, longtime advocates for those hurt from the predatory practices of payday/title lenders, argue that more still needs be done.

“Having participated directly in the public process of the development of these rules, we are grateful that the CFPB took our comments into consideration and improved the rules from their initial draft proposals last year,” said Jennifer Carr Allmon, executive director of the TCCB. “As we wait the 21 months for these rules to be implemented, we will continue to advocate for payday and auto-title reform at local, state, and federal levels.”

Payday loan stores outnumber McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S., according to an Oct. 5 New York Times article. They make about $46 billion in loans to about 12 million people annually, collecting about $7 billion in fees, according to the same article.

Texas borrowers, from 2012 to 2016, paid $7.5 billion in fees for such loans during which 186,685 families lost their car to auto title loan companies, according to the Texas Fair Lending Alliance and Texas Faith Leaders for Fair Lending. Many paid more in fees than the value of the original loan; annual percentage rates on such loans range from 200 percent to more than 500 percent in Texas.

“The typical lending model of banks is that they profit when lenders succeed,” said Ann Baddour, director of the Texas Appleseed’s Fair Financial Services Program. “These companies succeed when borrowers fail.”

Almost everyone encounters cash emergencies of car repairs, medical bills, or other expenses from time to time but many lack savings and/or access to bank loans or credit cards, Fort Worth Diocese St. Vincent de Paul Society President Pat McMann said.

“Obviously it’s a tremendous strain when people, many living paycheck-to-paycheck, are in desperate situations with nowhere to go so they go to payday loan outlets,” McMann said.

Such businesses, in addition to high fees, often encourage borrowers unable to pay off short-term loans in time to roll them over, incurring additional fees and increased interest rates.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, after learning that nearly a third of clients served by Catholic charitable ministries had outstanding payday or auto title loans, initiated the Payday Lending Roadshow in 2013 to conduct listening sessions to learn more about individuals’ experiences with such loans.

One Corpus Christi woman said she borrowed a $1,000 auto title loan only to see her truck repossessed after having paid $1,800 on the loan. An 81-year-old Beaumont woman borrowed $380 in 2014 to buy medication for her daughter with breast cancer. She had to roll the loan over and was still paying on it more than a year after her daughter died.

“The structure of these financial products is such that lender profit increases when borrowers fail,” Allmon said. “Such a design is inherently exploitative and unfair. When Texans repay two, three, or four times the principal value of such loans, it is unconscionable to consider such a loan in default.”

TCCB participated in the public process of the development of the new CFPB rules.

The rules require payday and auto title lenders to ensure the borrower can repay the loan and still meet basic living expenses. They limit the number of loans that can be made in quick succession to an individual borrower to three, instituting a 30-day “cooling off” period after three back-to-back loans and limit the number of times a lender can attempt to collect from a borrower’s account. The rules also limit lenders from making more than two failed attempts to debit payments from a borrower’s bank account — a practice that racks up fees.

“The rules’ greatest strength is that [they] impose a basic tenet on a market that has been abused and that tenet is the borrower’s ability to repay,” Baddour said.

But Concern Remains

Payday loan store on Lancaster Avenue in Arlington, Oct. 15, 2017. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)

The rules, which go into effect in 21 months, do not require congressional approval. Congress, however, can still employ the Congressional Review Act to overturn them. The rule affords lawmakers 60 legislative days to nullify new regulations.

“That’s why it’s important to reach out to Congress and stay vigilant against this significant impact on our communities and our most vulnerable people,” Baddour said.

Texas Catholic leaders say more is needed.

As they wait for the rules to be implemented, the TCCB “will continue to advocate for payday and auto-title reform at local, state, and federal levels,” Allmon said.

Bishop Michael Olson of the Fort Worth Diocese said it’s a shame that Fort Worth has yet to join many other Texas cities in enacting local ordinances against such loan practices.

“So much more is needed to protect and educate the poor and financially desperate about the threat of payday or auto loans with predatory interest rates,” Bishop Olson said.

“I’m asking fellow citizens of Fort Worth to join with me in calling on the Fort Worth City Council to enact soon a local ordinance regulating this industry, just as 42 other Texas cities have done. This list of cities sadly includes every major city except Fort Worth. This is very disappointing and something about which we in Fort Worth should not be proud.”

Father Daniel Kelley, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Arlington, is all too familiar with predatory lending stories.

“It seems that every week, another member of my parish tells me a horror story about one of these loans,” said Fr. Daniel Kelley told the NTC in 2015. “They debilitate our families. People take out loans without fully understanding the terms, and this begins the vicious cycle of debt that ruins the lives of too many families. This must end.”

The pastor said a visit from TCCB’s Payday Lending Roadshow and parishioner concerns about payday loans inspired him and others to successfully push for local ordinances in Arlington.

“That’s an important step,” said Helen Osman, communications consultant for the TCCB. “But what tends to happen is these places just pop back up right outside the city limits of cities that pass these ordinances. What needs to happen is the legislature needs to move to cap rates but attempts in that direction so far have been unsuccessful and a non-starter.”

Providing an Alternative

Bishop Olson said more is needed to protect and educate the poor about predatory loans, especially in Fort Worth. (NTC photo/Ben Torres)

In the Fort Worth Diocese, the Mini-Loan Conversion Program (MLCP), overseen by the St. Vincent de Paul Society, offers hope to consumers trapped in the debt cycle of high-interest loans.

Inspired by similar programs in Austin and Dallas, the Fort Worth Diocese’s district council initiated their program in May 2016. Through the program, borrower’s payday loans are paid off and replaced with a loan — which the borrower must still repay — but of a longer term and much lower interest rates.

“We work through a credit union converting their payday loan into a regular loan that has a six, eight, 12, or 18-month repayment term depending on how large the amount is and what they can pay,” said Rozanne Veeser, MLCP administrator. “Fifty dollars is the minimum payment and the average payment is probably $80 to $90 per month if the loan is over $1,000.”

Since 2016 the group has made 25 loans, four of which have since been repaid.

Borrowers who repay their MLCP loan within the term period and successfully complete financial coaching receive a bonus of 10 percent of the money they borrowed, Veeser said.

“They also have to open a savings account and we encourage them to add to that,” Veeser said. “But that doesn’t count toward whether they get the bonus or not.”

The program offers a viable alternative to payday lending organizations, Veeser said, but pointed out that it is not an act of charity but more of a self-help project. Qualifying depends upon an individual’s ability to repay the loan.

The hope, Veeser said, is to grow the program to all parishes in the diocese.

“If any parish priest or parish organization wants to sponsor an MLCP program in their parish we would be happy to work with them and help set one up,” Veeser said.

For information on the program, contact Veeser at 817-675-8984.