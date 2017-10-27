November 2, 2017

Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province surround Sister Catherine Tran, OP, center (NTC photo: Jayme Shedenhelm)

FORT WORTH — “We know life is created by God. Life begins at conception, and it’s miraculous how life is formed. It’s important that we value the life God gave to us and take time out to let other people know that life is precious,” said Sister Catherine Tran, OP.

Sister Catherine and several other sisters from her order participate in 40 Days for Life between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5. About 300 pro-life supporters pray in shifts around the clock at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

This peaceful, prayerful vigil shows God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the facility. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

All are welcome at the closing rally, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.