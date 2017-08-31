Yours are the hands with which He blesses the world, part 4

September 1, 2017

1 John 4:20 says true love of Christ pushes one to extend that love to others.

Carol Nichols and Mary Jo Babcock are the fourth of seven profiles representing many other individuals throughout our 28-county diocese who are willing to be what St. Teresa of Avila calls the hands and feet of Christ.

Featuring all the ministers, volunteers, youth, and other unsung “laborers” in our diocese would be impossible, but for those silent servants, we at the NTC thank you profoundly for your witness and your love in action.

Shining light in the darkness

Carol Nichols and Mary Jo Babcock (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



DENTON — When God speaks louder than the vacuum cleaner, He gets your attention. In 2006 the late Monsignor Charles King, then pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Denton, asked Mary Jo Babcock to begin a bereavement ministry. With no idea how to begin, she procrastinated. But one day as she vacuumed, she heard the Lord tell her to “quit making excuses already.”

Now in its eleventh year, the bereavement ministry at Immaculate Conception Parish makes phone calls to those who have recently lost loved ones and invites them to a monthly support group for informal sharing and listening.

Richard Godoy, a licensed clinical social worker with the Denton Police Department, volunteers his time to moderate the meetings, which are open to anyone in the community. Some individuals attend a few months, others longer, and a few have returned, bringing a friend who has lost a special someone.

According to Babcock, who lost her husband in a tragic accident in 1988, speaking about the agony and pain of loss has a two-fold benefit. It helps heal the one who speaks, and it reassures those who listen they are not alone or “losing their mind.”

Babcock said the “Spirit of God orchestrates the discussion. God is our healer, and when we come together in a circle of love and share stories, we can deal better with the situation.” She explained the circumstances vary, from lengthy illnesses to suicides, but the group “listens to each other, shows love for each other, and has compassion for each other.”

Knowing that holidays can be especially difficult, the bereavement ministry conducts special services during Advent and Lent at Immaculate Conception that attract as many as 30 people. The ministry also sends sympathy cards and provides booklets to those who have lost a loved one.

Carol Nichols, who currently coordinates the nine-member team, noted that grief can be isolating, but those who suffer a loss need to understand they have not been abandoned. “Our members feel called to give people support and show them care and concern, show them the love of God.”