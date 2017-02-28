National visit gives boost to local 40 Days for Life vigil

November 4, 2016

National 40 Days for Life board member Dr. Haywood Robinson visited Fort Worth on Oct. 29, just after returning from prayer rallies in Africa. (Photo by Susan Moses / NTC)

FORT WORTH — Day 32 of the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil brought a visit from the 40 Days for Life United bus and speakers from national pro-life organizations. The bus stopped in Fort Worth Oct. 29 on its quest to visit 50 states in 40 days.

With more than 150 prayer warriors overflowing the sidewalks in front of Planned Parenthood, the national visit to Fort Worth tied for the largest vigil stop on the tour to date. Many attendees signed the bus, which then traveled through Texas and across the Gulf Coast, planning to arrive at its final destination in Virginia on November 6.

Speakers included Georgette Forney, the founder of Silent No More Awareness Campaign, an advocacy group that helps women and men find healing after abortion. She shared her testimony of regretting the abortion she had at age 16 and her long journey to recovery and forgiveness.

She said, “The voice of experience trumps the rhetoric of Planned Parenthood. I have experienced firsthand the product they are selling. Abortion impacts society in an awful way.”

Another speaker, Dr. Haywood Robinson, was an abortion provider until he found faith in Christ in 1986. A family medicine physician and member of the national board of 40 Days for Life, Dr. Robinson said, “God can transform you.”

God can also transform buildings, according to Dr. Robinson, who delights in that he now practices at Hope Pregnancy Center in College Station in a building which formerly housed a Planned Parenthood facility.

A pro-lifer signs the 40 Days United bus. Thousands have signed the bus, which will make more than 120 stops across the United States. (Photo by Susan Moses / NTC)

Dr. Robinson greeted the 40 Days United bus with a large sign proclaiming “Welcome.” He explained, “When a baby is conceived, we should be saying ‘Welcome.’ All lives matter, and preborn babies matter.”

Elyse and John Williams, attending with their four children, have volunteered with 40 Days for Life since 2009. Elyse said, “It’s a good teaching mechanism for our children. They see our role in Christ’s Kingdom, that we can be an intercessor for all people.”

She continued, “It’s been a changing experience for our own family. Our children understand they can make a positive difference even when they are young.”

The closing rally will be Sunday, November 6 on the sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood (6464 John Ryan Drive) beginning at 2:00 p.m. with silent prayer. From 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., local campaign leaders will recap this year’s peaceful prayer demonstration, discuss current efforts in the pro-life community, and share ideas on how to continue to promote the value of all life.