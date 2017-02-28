Hungarian Mass recalls people’s uprising against Communism

November 7, 2016

Suzy LeSage (left) and Anna Clare LeSage, 7, and other members of the Hungarian community, kneel in prayer during a special remembrance Mass on the 60th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution on Oct. 23, 2016 at Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

IRVING — Imre Kocsis’ escape from Soviet-occupied Hungary reads like the plot in a political thriller. He was just 12 years old and in sixth grade when his mother woke him up in the middle of the night to say they were leaving their home for the Austrian border. His father fled days earlier after his name appeared on a political enemies wanted list.

The family’s hurried departure from the medieval city of Gyor came shortly after Soviet tanks rolled into Budapest crushing the spontaneous Hungarian uprising against the ruling Communist Party that began October 23, 1956.

“Trouble in Budapest meant ‘no school today!’” said the Fort Worth physician remembering early news reports of the civilian revolt. “My parents listened to Radio Free Europe and everyone was happy that the Hungarians were winning at first. Those fateful days are forever etched in my memory.”

But the military might of the Soviet Union was no match for the poorly armed Hungarian Freedom Fighters. During the conflict, thousands of demonstrators were killed and many more tortured and imprisoned. Two hundred thousand people — like the Kocsis family — feared reprisal and risked their lives crossing the Austrian border to freedom.

Survivors of the national tragedy who now live in Dallas and Fort Worth gathered on the 60th anniversary of the revolution — Oct. 23, 2016 — for a special Mass celebrated by Father Julius Leloczky, O.Cist, in the Cistercian Abbey of Our Lady of Dallas. Violinist Frank Holly, who survived the revolution, honored the heroism of his fallen countrymen with a moving rendition of Schubert’s “Ave Maria.”

Fr. Julius Leloczky, O.Cist. distributes Communion to Martin Zsoka and Nicholas Zsoka (center) during a special remembrance Mass held on the 60th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

Fr. Julius was an underground seminarian in 1956 when his homeland fought the Communists and successfully regained its freedom and independence for a brief two weeks. The Cistercian Order, along with other religious communities in Hungary, was suppressed by the Soviets after World War II so formation and worship services were conducted surreptitiously.

Before a congregation of more than 100 people, the retired Cistercian Preparatory teacher remembered the Hungarian revolution and spoke about liberty.

“There are two kinds of freedom — one natural and one supernatural — and we hunger for both,” the priest explained during a homily spoken in Hungarian.

Natural freedom is a fundamental right of every human being to decide one’s actions and destiny freely.

“This right was demanded by the Hungarian people when they threw off the Soviet yoke in October 1956,” he added.

Supernatural freedom — our redemption by Jesus Christ — is God’s special gift to humankind.

“It is the ability to share God’s own life by sanctifying grace and living a holy life,” Fr. Julius told his listeners. “Nobody can take away this freedom — no dictatorship, no prison.”

The DFW Metroplex is home to the only community in Texas where a Hungarian Mass is celebrated each month. Cardinal Josef Mindszenty, leader of the Hungarian church who was arrested by the Communist regime in 1948 and freed during the 1956 uprising, established the custom in 1974 during a visit to the local Cistercian monastery. At the time, the Irving abbey was home to more than 20 Hungarian monks who fled communism in the late 1940s and ‘50s. Dallas Bishop Thomas K. Gorman invited the refugee monks to Texas where they formally established a monastery under the local patronage of Mary: Our Lady of Dallas in 1961. A year later, the community founded Cistercian Preparatory School modeled after the Cistercian schools of Hungary.

“Today, most of the members of the Abbey are Americans, but we still keep the tradition of the monthly Mass for which the local Hungarians are infinitely grateful,” Fr. Julius observed.

Following the liturgy, people gathered around a Kopjafa Monument outside the chapel to watch Hungary-native Bela Marton lay a wreath in honor of those affected by the revolt. The St. Jude parishioner in Allen was a high school student in the border town of Sopron when fighting broke out in Budapest. What happened next surprised him.

Hungarian Revolution survivors Fr. Julius Leloczky (left), Bela Marton (center), and Sue Manyani Beatrix (right), stand for the Hungarian National Anthem during a reception for the Commemoration of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution on Oct. 23. (Photo by Ben Torres / NTC)

“Hordes of people walked into town from the east carrying on their back whatever important belongings they had. It was incredible,” he said describing the exodus to the Austrian border in The Courage for Freedom—56-ers Remember from Texas. The recently published book includes the memories of 14 local residents who lived through the Hungarian revolution.

Days later, the 16-year-old Marton joined the swarm of refugees when the revolt failed. Arriving in the U.S. alone and with no family, the teenager was helped by Catholic Charities who sent him to live with a gracious Irish-American family in Montana. Eventually, he joined the Navy, graduated from college, and enjoyed a successful career in Dallas.

Marton is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and frequently attends the Hungarian Mass.

“Looking back on the Hungarian revolt, you have to wonder if it accomplished anything?” he asked the audience at the wreath ceremony. “We’re here today to pray for those who lost their lives and honor those who elected to stay home with their families.”

November 4, 1956 is the day when the Soviets put a brutal end to the Hungarian revolution. Though unsuccessful, the 1956 Hungarian uprising is cited as the first tear in the Iron Curtain. Communism in Eastern Europe eventually collapsed 33 years later.

The Kocsis family’s escape from the oppressive regime came much sooner. After a train ride, 14-hour hike through muddy farm fields, and an encounter with gun-toting Russian soldiers who robbed them, Imre, his younger brother Jenci, mother Maria, and a family friend crossed the border into Austria. An emotional reunion with their father occurred at a Red Cross refugee camp.

The Austrian government and the international Catholic organization Caritas helped the family who found temporary shelter in a Cistercian monastery. Maria Kocsis’ uncle, Father Placid Csizmazia, was part of the underground keeping the Catholic faith and the Cistercian order alive in Hungary.

“My uncle was a high school friend of the Austrian monks and they took us in,” explained Imre Kocsis, a Holy Family parishioner. “They got us clothes because what we had was beat up and muddy.”

Members of the Cistercian order, already living in the U.S., sent the family a letter they took to the U.S. Embassy in Vienna, “and that is how we got the immigration papers to come to America,” Kocsis recalled. “That letter was like a gift from heaven.”

The Kocsis arrived in Texas May 4, 1957 and settled in Dallas near the Cistercian Abbey in Irving.

“My dad celebrated the day we came to Texas every year of his life.”