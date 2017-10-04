October 9, 2017

A group of parishioners from St. George Parish in Fort Worth felt called to participate in 40 Days for Life. (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)



FORT WORTH — Elvia Vazquez was disappointed that St. George Parish in Fort Worth didn’t have a pro-life committee, so she gathered some like-minded parishioners and joined the 40 Days for Life prayer vigil.

“I know that it’s necessary to be here. We pray for those who don’t have a voice, and we pray that mothers will change their minds,” said Vazquez.

This is the first time this group has participated in the peaceful, prayerful demonstration to show God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at the facility. Between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, about 300 pro-life supporters pray in shifts around the clock at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at www.40daysFortWorth.com.