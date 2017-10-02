October 5, 2017

Power Adams (NTC photo/Jayme Shedenhelm)

“I feel like those who haven’t been born, they’ve lost their chance to do things in the world that could have changed the world, and I’m here to fight it,” said Power Adams, a sophomore at Young Men’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth.

Adams came to the 40 Days for Life opening rally with two others from the youth ministry at St. Patrick Cathedral. Between Sept. 27 and Nov. 5, a peaceful, prayerful vigil is taking place around the clock on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood to promote the sanctity of life.

Approximately 300 pro-life supporters have committed to spend an hour each week in prayer at the abortion clinic, located at 6464 John Ryan Drive in southwest Fort Worth. Around the world, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being held in more than 375 locations across the United States and 24 other countries.

Some vigil hours remain unfilled. More information and sign-ups can be found at www.40DaysFortWorth.com.