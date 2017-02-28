Amid population explosion, St. Martin de Porres Parish builds a home

February 22, 2017

Fort Worth Bishop Michael F. Olson speaks with parishioners after celebrating a December 2016 Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Frisco. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



THE COLONY — Talk about acceleration.

Toyota and other major corporations are transforming eastern Denton County from pastures to an expansion epicenter. In the heart of the Highway 380 corridor, St. Martin de Porres Parish is preparing a future home for thousands of Catholics.

The Frisco parish was established in February 2015 after seven years as a mission of Holy Cross Church in The Colony. According to founding pastor Father Richard Kirkham, they have expanded from two Sunday Masses with 250 people to five weekend Masses with 700 people. The church is constructing a larger facility in Prosper and plans a September 2017 move.

“In 15 years, as many as 9,000 families may attend St. Martin,” said Fr. Kirkham. The numbers back him up. As one of the fastest growing areas of the country, the parish boundaries hold a population topping 100,000, with projections soaring as high as 300,000 by 2030. With an estimated 10 percent being Catholic, that’s 30,000 in need of a church.

Bishop Michael Olson explained that many don’t realize eastern Denton County belongs to the Fort Worth Diocese. Often, parishioners work in Dallas or its northern suburbs but live in Frisco, Little Elm, or Prosper.

“We’re playing catch-up with this part of the diocese. We’ve been looking at land and how to get it, but buying land is what holds us back.”

In a recent parish visit, Bishop Olson addressed the critical need to care for Catholics who are here and to welcome the people who have recently moved to the area.

“One of the greatest needs of people in a highly mobile population is to belong. Our culture in the U.S. can be isolating, which builds fear and distrust. In the Church and in the local parish, we belong to Christ and to each other.”

Parishioners listen to a catechesis session by Bishop Michael Olson after celebrating Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish in Frisco in Dec. 2016. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)

He continued, “Not all are going to church. We need to change that. You have a responsibility to evangelize by how you live and by inviting them to church. Welcome them not as strangers, but as members. Be kind and gracious, because they are coming home.”

Education Fosters Community

Opened in 2012, Holy Cross Catholic School became part of St. Martin Parish in 2015 because the new location on 60 acres has better accessibility and allows more growth.

The only Catholic school in Frisco and Prosper is currently “bursting at the seams,” according to Principal Nancy Kirkpatrick. When she joined as development director two years ago, 40 students attended, and now enrollment has climbed to 140. Moving to a new facility in August permits them to add middle school grades, and she anticipates reaching maximum capacity by 2020.

In addition to supporting the school, the parish quickly began an innovative education program for its members. Everyone gathers on Family Faith Formation evenings for supper and fellowship. Then teens leave for Confirmation class, empty-nesters attend a Bible study, and families remain for faith lessons, activities, games, and crafts.

Director of Faith Formation Laura Myers said, “The aim is to inspire parents to teach their own children, that together as a family they will be talking about God. Another benefit is that people are volunteering to be part of this ministry. Often, transplants feel like a drop in the bucket of a large parish, but with Family Faith Formation, it’s easy to plug in.”

Jeff Sprigg, a father of four, added, “My kids are excited to be there. It’s an active evening that gets them involved and talking. It builds community.” An assignment to complete at home ensures that practicing the faith isn’t reserved for Sundays.

The Patronage of St. Martin de Porres

Born in 1579 in Lima, Peru, St. Martin de Porres faced poverty and discrimination because of his mixed race.

Prohibited from joining the Dominican Order, he trained as a barber and physician. His only path into the Dominican community was to volunteer as a servant. After eight years performing menial tasks, he was accepted as a Dominican lay brother. Ten years later he was assigned to the infirmary, where he cared for all, regardless of wealth or race.

Principal Kirkpatrick said, “St. Martin was of mixed race, and a diverse population is moving to the area; our students are Anglo, Hispanic, Vietnamese, and African.

Bishop Michael F. Olson meets with Katherine Lewis and her son Elijah, 3, after celebrating Mass at St. Martin de Porres Parish. (NTC Photo/Ben Torres)



“Our mission is to ‘embrace the spirit of St. Martin de Porres through diversity and humble service toward all of God’s creatures.’”

Bishop Olson praised the name selection committee for “a prophetic choice. He’s a wonderful patron for our times, with concern for social justice, the common good, immigrants, and the environment.”

As both school and parish face rapid expansion, Bishop Olson cautioned, “It requires time, sacrifice, patience, and responsibility to build a church. We need to have trust and faith in God on this, and we need to be the welcoming face, the welcoming hand.”