Saint Patrick's Day celebration a growing tradition for Fort Worth cathedral

March 20, 2017

Parishioners from St. Patrick Cathedral and other local churches gathered for the 3rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration. (Photo courtesy St. Patrick Cathedral)



FORT WORTH ­­­— Hundreds gathered for the third annual Saint Patrick's Day celebration at the St. Patrick Cathedral Pastoral Center March 17.

Amid the festively green room, families gathered for a pot-luck meal, children had their faces painted, and Irish dancers entertained. Father Sojan George, rector of Saint Patrick, said this is the largest celebration the parish has had since the pastoral center opened several years ago.

"These kind of community celebrations are important to bring the parish family together," Fr. Sojan said. "Saint Patrick is our beloved patron saint, and everyone in the community loves him, and at the same time we are all coming together as a family. That’s very important."

Patty Bransford, Director of Adult and Children’s Formation, said the pastoral center has created a space for the cathedral to build a community. Around the time the center opened, Bransford also started the parish’s New Evangelization Committee.

"Taking on one aspect of the New Evangelization we saw the importance of strengthening parish life and creating our parish as a welcoming community," she said. "We knew we needed to bring all the parishioners together — youth, young adults, parents, grandparents, just everyone. Celebrating our patron saint together seemed like the perfect thing to do."

Members from across the parish family pooled their talents to make the event successful. In addition to the much-loved Irish dancing, this year Father John Robert Skeldon, parochial vicar, sang several traditional Irish tunes and a raffle and silent auction was held to benefit the parish's Knights of Columbus council.

"This has brought the parish together," said Carla Gonzales, a parishioner who helped plan the celebration. "It keeps growing and bringing all ages together."